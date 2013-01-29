MELBOURNE, Jan 30 Australian shares may find it
hard on Wednesday to extend gains beyond a 21-month high as
investors look to skim profits at the end of the month, although
miners buoyed by China's growth outlook could stem any falls.
* Stock index futures were steady at 4,852.0, a
37-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
On Tuesday, the benchmark index rose 1.1 percent to its highest
since April 2011.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,210.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors,
in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are
being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains.
* Copper edged up as optimism about economic recovery
gathered pace following comments over growth in top consumer
China, though gains were limited by improved supply prospects
and caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.
* Supermarkets-to-hardware retailer Wesfarmers said
December quarter sales at its Coles supermarket chain rose 5.2
percent from a year earlier.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1507.84 0.51% 7.660
USD/JPY 90.73 -0.12% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9991 -- 0.034
SPOT GOLD 1663.21 0.54% 8.870
US CRUDE 97.37 0.96% 0.930
DOW JONES 13954.42 0.52% 72.49
ASIA ADRS 135.39 1.36% 1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Defensive sectors lead Wall Street higher
* Positive U.S. housing data pushes oil prices up
* Gold rises, ending four-day slide; FOMC eyed
* Copper up on growth hopes, caution prevails
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)