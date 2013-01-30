MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Australian shares are poised
to open a touch lower on caution over stalled U.S. growth, with
investors taking a breather following the local market's longest
winning streak in more than nine years.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent to 4,855.0, a 41.7 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent
on Wednesday to a 21-month closing high.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.3
points to 4,246.3 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said economic growth had stalled but indicated the pullback was
likely temporary. Data showed U.S. gross domestic product had
unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter.
* Copper climbed to the highest in nearly a month on largely
upbeat economic data, but the upside was capped by caution about
weak underlying metals demand and the setback in U.S. growth.
Gold also rose.
* Top supermarkets chain Woolworths reports
December quarter sales on Thursday. On Wednesday, arch rival
Wesfarmers <WES.AX reported 3.9 percent quarterly sales growth
at its Coles supermarkets, excluding new stores.
* Origin Energy is due to report quarterly
production.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2221 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1501.96 -0.39% -5.880
USD/JPY 91.04 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1676.17 -0.03% -0.530
US CRUDE 97.96 0.40% 0.390
DOW JONES 13910.42 -0.32% -44.00
ASIA ADRS 135.62 0.17% 0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends lower after Fed statement
* Oil up as economic optimism overshadows weak US data
* Gold rises on surprise drop in US growth, Fed
* Copper surges to near-month peak, capped by US data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)