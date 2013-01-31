MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Thursday on caution over stalled U.S. economic growth, breaking the local market's 10-day winning streak, the longest in more than nine years. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 18 points to 4,878.8, according to the latest data. Australian miners and retailers were lower, pulling the market down from 21-month highs after a 5.3 percent gain in January. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 4,252.647. U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. gross domestic product had unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ron Popeski)