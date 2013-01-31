SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian shares may have a softer tone at the open on Friday after U.S. stocks edged down ahead of the payrolls report due later in the day, although major mining stocks could support the market after their U.S. ADRs rose. * Local share price index futures rose 5 points to 4,850, a 28.78 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday to break a 10-day run of gains. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent to 4,248.64 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday on a mixed bag of economic data gave more reasons for investors to be cautious ahead of the January jobs report. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.36 percent to 13,860.58. * Copper dipped on Thursday, retreating from a 3-1/2 month peak as investors waited on data from the United States and China to gauge the outlook for demand. Gold fell nearly 1 percent. * Mining stocks could find support after the U.S. ADRs of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both rose 1 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26% -3.850 USD/JPY 91.75 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9849 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1663.25 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE 97.49 -0.46% -0.450 DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36% -49.84 ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St eases after mixed data * Brent crude futures settle higher, post month gain * Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally * Copper retreats after touching 3-1/2 month peak For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)