SYDNEY, Feb 5 Australian shares dropped 0.7 percent on Tuesday after discouraging U.S. factory orders hit Wall Street and political ructions in Spain and Italy spurred more profit-taking after a 6 percent rally so far this year. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 36.2 points lower at 4,871.3 as of 2311 GMT. On Monday, the benchmark index hit an intraday high of 4,951 but ended down 13.6 points at 4,907.5. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6 percent, or 23.2 points, to 4,223.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)