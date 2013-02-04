MELBOURNE, Feb 5 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday with discouraging U.S. factory orders and political ructions in Spain and Italy likely to spur more profit-taking following a 6 percent rally so far this year. * Stock index futures dropped 0.7 percent to 4,835, a 72.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 4,234.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day of the year, as renewed worries about the euro zone crisis caused the market to pull back from recent gains. * Copper rose on Monday as confidence in the outlook for growth increased after data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and a modest rebound in Chinese factory activity, but prices slipped from four-month highs as the dollar gained. * The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold the cash rate steady at 3.0 percent at its first meeting of the year on Tuesday. * Bionic ear maker Cochlear is due to release its first-half results. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2103 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1495.72 -1.15% -17.450 USD/JPY 92.3 -0.45% -0.420 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9601 -- -0.065 SPOT GOLD 1673.32 0.41% 6.780 US CRUDE 96.13 -1.68% -1.640 DOW JONES 13880.08 -0.93% -129.71 ASIA ADRS 135.67 -0.93% -1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St pulls back on euro zone jitters * Oil prices drop on profit-taking after strong run * Platinum rises on Amplats, car sales reports * Confidence in growth boosts copper, dollar weighs For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)