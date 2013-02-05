SYDNEY, Feb 6 Australian shares were set to open
higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded on solid U.S.
earnings and data showed the global economy continuing to
improve.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 4,864, an 18.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's market is closed for the Waitangi
Day public holiday.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the
market's biggest sell-off since November, buoyed by
stronger-than-expected earnings and data showing further
expansion in the massive U.S. services sector.
* Copper prices slipped as concerns about political
stability in Italy and Spain prompted caution among investors,
but spot iron ore prices hit a three-week high as traders and
Chinese steel mills stocked up ahead of next week's Lunar New
Year holidays.
* Retail sales data at 0030 GMT will be eyed for signs of
whether Australian consumers are increasing spending following
125 basis points of interest rate cuts last year. The Reserve
Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at a record low of 3
percent on Tuesday, saying the impact of past cuts had yet to be
felt.
* Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Qantas Airways Ltd
, gives his first speech since the airline outlined its
Asian strategy earlier this year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2222 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1511.29 1.04% 15.580
USD/JPY 93.71 0.11% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.049
SPOT GOLD 1672.55 0.00% -0.050
US CRUDE 96.65 0.50% 0.480
DOW JONES 13979.30 0.71% 99.22
ASIA ADRS 136.14 0.36% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St bounces after sell-off; results a boost
* Brent jumps, hits 20-week high on strong data
* Gold lower as economy improves, platinum metals up
* METALS-Copper slips on European political concerns
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)