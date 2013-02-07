SYDNEY, Feb 8 Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Friday as sentiment turns cautious after investors
took comments from the ECB president as a signal of concerns
about the euro and Europe's growth outlook.
* Share price index futures fell 8 points to 4,886,
a 49.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 18.94
points to 5,214.18 in early trade.
* Falls in gold and copper prices are likely to weigh on
mining stocks.
* Takeover target Sundance Resources will resume
trading after being on a halt since January 25. China's Hanlong
Group said the Chinese government had made approval for its
takeover conditional on it getting a Chinese partner to assist
in developing the $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project in
Africa.
* Newcrest Mining releases H1 results.
* The Reserve bank of Australia releases it's quarterly
monitory policy statement at 0030GMT.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2146 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1509.39 -0.18% -2.730
USD/JPY 93.53 -0.11% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9586 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1671 -0.36% -6.110
US CRUDE 95.84 -0.81% -0.780
DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47
ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falters on euro zone jitters
* Oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls
* Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears
* Copper slips along with euro on Draghi comments
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)