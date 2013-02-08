(Adds details, comments) SYDNEY, Feb 8 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to a 34-month high, led by financial and mining stocks as Chinese data showing a surge in trade backed evidence of an economic rebound and boosted investor sentiment. Chinese exports grew 25 percent year-on-year in January while imports surged 28.8 percent. January's trade surplus was $29.2 billion versus a market expectation of $22 billion. Banks all rose, headed by a 2.2 percent jump by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group to a 5-year high. Global iron ore miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd finished the day firmer, rising 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. Lynas Corp surged 3.4. "The Chinese data had a major effect on the ASX," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG Markets, noting the rise in the big mining companies. "Investors are looking to cash in on iron ore exports to the world's second largest economy," he said. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 35.6 points higher at 4,971.3, its highest close since April 16, 2010. The benchmark index jumped 1 percent for the week. "Rising Chinese import and export numbers brightened the mood across Asian markets," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets. "An increase in the trade balance was consistent with recent Chinese data suggesting that the world's second largest economy is on an upswing." Blood products maker CSL Ltd helped the defensives, surging 2.3 percent. Food retailer Woolworths Ltd finished flat but Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.3 percent. Australia's top telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd however, fell 0.4 percent. Oil producers were also stronger after Brent crude rose to a near five-month high above $117 a barrel on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum added 1.8 percent while Santos rallied 1.2 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the day 0.7 percent, or 30.5 points, higher at 4,225.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)