MELBOURNE, Feb 11 Australian shares will likely
edge lower on Monday, falling back from a 34-month closing high
touched in the previous session, as metal prices and Wall Street
eased.
* Stock index futures fell 9 points to 4,926, a
45.3-point discount to the close of the S&P/ASX 200 index
on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.1
points to 4,221.7 in early trade.
* On Wall Street on Friday, the Nasdaq composite stock index
closed at a 12-year high and the S&P 500 index at a five-year
high, boosted by gains in technology shares and stronger
overseas trade figures.
* Copper rose on Friday for the first time in four days on a
softer dollar and strong trade data from China and the United
States, which signalled improved economic growth and brighter
prospects for metals demand.
* The bourse operator ASX Ltd is expected to get a
boost on Monday after the Australian government delayed a
decision on opening the country's equities clearing facility to
competition for two years, extending the ASX's monopoly.
* Earnings season gets into full swing this week, with
electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd on Monday posting a
first-half net profit rise of 3.1 percent and a solid start to
the year with same-store sales growth of 4.2 percent in January.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1517.93 0.57% 8.540
USD/JPY 92.71 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9499 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1666.55 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 95.72 -0.11% -0.110
DOW JONES 13992.97 0.35% 48.92
ASIA ADRS 136.90 0.44% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St surges to 5-year highs
* Oil hits 9-month high on strong China imports
* Gold eases on Wall St rally, bright US trade data
* Copper snaps 3-day fall on upbeat U.S, Chinese data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)