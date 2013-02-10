(Updates with opening levels)
MELBOURNE Feb 11 Australian shares opened
slightly lower on Monday, nudging back from a 34-month closing
high touched in the previous session, as metal prices and Wall
Street eased.
Shares in electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd jumped
12.4 percent to a one-year high after the chain posted a
first-half net profit rise of 3.1 percent and a solid start to
the year with same-store sales growth of 4.2 percent in January.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 2.8 points
to 4,968.5 at 2314 GMT. The index jumped 1 percent last week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.1 points
to 4,221.7.
