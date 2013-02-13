(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian shares climbed 0.8 percent to hover near the 5,000 resistance level on Wednesday, led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as investor sentiment was bolstered by a strong earnings season so far. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia soared 2.3 percent to an all-time high of A$67.00 after posting record first half earnings of A$3.7 billion. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 38.7 points higher at 4,997.7 as at 0021 GMT after hitting an intraday high of 5000.2. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday in thin trade. The market has not broken above the 5,000 psychological barrier in almost three years. "We're starting to see the patterns in earnings revisions so far have been in favour of domestic stocks like banks and retail," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse. "If we continue to get those sorts of surprises," especially on the resources sector, the market may get over the 5,000 resistance mark, Boey said. Energy stocks were also stronger, with Santos up 0.7 percent and Woodside Petroleum 0.8 percent higher. Insurers rose, led by QBE Insurance surging 2.4 percent while Suncorp added 0.4 percent. Iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd edge up 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 4.7 points to 4,213.4. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Ansell slumped 6 percent to A$15.90 percent after it reported a drop in first-half net profit to A$55 million from A$64 million last year. (0015 GMT) * Boral rose 0.8 percent to A$4.91. The building and construction materials company posted a net half year loss of A$25.3 million. (0016 GMT) * CSL Ltd climbed 0.9 percent to A$57.84. The blood products maker made a half-year profit of A$627 million, up 24 percent. (0016 GMT) * Leighton surged 5.6 percent to A21.98 after posting a profit of A$450 million. (0016 GMT) * Worley Parsons tumbled 2.4 percent to A$24.79. The consulting company reported a half year profit of A$155.1 million, an increase of 2.1 percent. (0017 GMT) * Goodman Fielder dropped 4.2 percent to A$0.69. Australasia's largest food manufacturer said its half year revenue from continuing operations was down 4.8 percent. (0019 GMT) * OZ Minerals soared 2.6 percent to A$7.40 after posting full year revenue of A$985.7 million. (0019 GMT) * Whitehaven Coal climbed 0.9 percent to A$3.22 after a strong rise on Tuesday after the Australian government gave conditional approval to its key growth project, the Maules Creek mine, which the company aims to open in 2014. (0020 GMT) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)