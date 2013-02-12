SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian shares advanced 0.6 percent on Wednesday led by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as Wall Street edged higher and investor sentiment was bolstered by a strong earnings season so far. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia soared 2.6 percent to an all-time high of A$67.19 after posting record first half earnings. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31.8 points to 4,990.8 at 2311 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday in thin trade. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 8.4 points to 4,209.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)