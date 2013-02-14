MELBOURNE, Feb 14 Australian shares built on
this year's strong gains on Thursday, as top miners gained ahead
of earnings results from Rio Tinto, and as Alumina
soared after China's Citic Resources Holdings
bought a stake.
Rio Tinto added 1.9 percent to A$71.78, its highest in a
year, while rival BHP Billiton gained 1.5 percent to
A$38.47 -- its best since November 2011 -- ahead of Rio's annual
profit result, due after the close of trade.
"In the first 30 days of 2013 the Australian sharemarket has
lifted almost 7 percent. If the gains were to be replicated over
the entire year the index would post gains of around 60
percent," said Craig James, chief economist at broker CommSec.
"We shouldn't get too carried away. A period of
consolidation will inevitably arrive," he said.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 4.9 points at
5,008.8 at 0041 GMT - the highest mark since April 15 2010, when
the index touched an intraday peak of 5,025.1.
On Wednesday, the benchmark finished the session at 5,003.7,
its best close since the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.3 percent
higher at 4,234.6.
Rio is expected to report a 49 percent plunge in
second-half profit to $3.93 billion, excluding big writedowns,
though that would still leave full-year profit at $9.08 billion.
Iron ore is expected to make up close to 90 percent of earnings,
with losses expected in aluminium and diamonds..
STOCKS ON THE MOVE:
* Engineering firm Downer EDI Ltd rallied 11
percent after it affirmed guidance for an underlying net annual
profit of around A$210 million. Earnings rose 24 percent to
A$105.5 million in the first half.
0017 GMT
* Alumina jumped 12 percent after China's Citic
Resources Holdings bought a 15 percent stake in the
company for A$452 million ($467.5 million).
0017 GMT
* Business services firm SAI Global slumped 15
percent to A$3.79 after it said net profit fell 15 percent in
the first half as costs accelerated faster than sales.
0023 GMT
* Macmahon Holdings Ltd rose 3 percent after it
said it had received a new proposal from Sembawang Australia Pty
Ltd to acquire its construction projects.
0017 GMT
* Wesfarmers Ltd fell 0.5 percent ahead of its
first half earnings results. Analysts expect a net profit of
A$1.216 billion, according to the average of three forecasts.
0016 GMT
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)