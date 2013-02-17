SYDNEY, Feb 18 Australian shares are seen starting with a flat tone on Monday as blue chips Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Telstra Corp Ltd trade ex-dividend, while miners are likely to climb as top buyer China returns from holiday. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,008, a 25.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged down 3 points to 5,033.9 on Friday, but rose 1.3 percent for the week to extend the market's bull-run to a fifth week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,208.0 in early trade. * The S&P 500 dipped on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, and the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven. * Copper dipped as the dollar rose, outperformed again by aluminium and zinc, but investors hoped a surge of buying will emerge when Chinese participants return from holiday this week. * Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd reported a better-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, buoyed by its Aperio food packaging acquisition last year and despite battling currency headwinds. * Both Commonwealth Bank of Australia and telecommunication giant Telstra Corp Ltd will be trading ex-dividend on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2206 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.1% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.82 0.36% 0.340 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1609.19 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 96.04 -1.31% -1.270 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week * Oil sinks, Brent headed for first wkly loss since Jan * Gold drops over 3.7 pct in week on technical selling * Copper falls, aluminium up as market awaits Chinese For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)