SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australian shares are seen opening with a softer tone on Tuesday on a fall in metals prices, but sentiment remains supportive after a three-month rally that has taken the market to 4-1/2 year highs. * Share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5038.0, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday to its highest close since September 2008. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose O.2 percent to 4,224.4 in early trade. * U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * Copper prices dipped to a near three-week low on Monday as signs of weak global growth dampened the demand outlook for industrial metals, with the focus on buying interest from top consumer China after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays. * Ports and rail operator Asciano Ltd reported a first-half profit after tax of $199.9 million and expected full-year capital expenditure would be in the $700-$800 range projected in its FY 2012 final result. * Telecom New Zealand said it, Vodafone and Australia's Telstra will build a $60 million trans-Tasman submarine cable. * The chief executive, chairman and independent directors of Australia's APN News & Media resigned on Monday after major shareholder Independent News & Media said it had lost confidence in management and scuppered a planned capital raising. APN shares were on a trading halt on Monday after closing at A$0.30. The stock has crashed from a high of A$6.16 in 2007. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.1% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.93 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1609.55 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 95.53 -0.34% -0.330 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closed on Monday for public holiday * Brent steadies below $118, global growth hopes support * Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players * Copper falls to near 3-week low on growth concerns For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)