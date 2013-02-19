(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australian shares edged up 0.1
percent on Tuesday as investors focused on local corporate
earnings for direction after a three-month rally that has taken
the market to 4-1/2 year highs.
"We didn't have a lead from Wall St overnight, we also had
weakness coming through from European markets overnight, so we
were never expecting a strong day," said Juliette Saly, stock
market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
Wall Street was closed overnight for President's Day.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.9 points to
to 5,068.3 by 0054 GMT. The index rose 0.6 percent on Monday to
its highest close since September 2008.
"I think it's a pretty good outcome that we haven't seen
profit-takers move in as we're just holding at those 4-1/2 year
highs at the moment," Saly said.
Global iron ore miners were mixed. Rio Tinto Ltd
dropped 0.8 percent but rival BHP Billiton Ltd gained
0.6 percent.
Financials were also mixed with Westpac Banking Corp
and National Australia Bank showing losses of
0.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Top local lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia New
Zealand Banking Group were both trading flat.
Defensives were strong: Telecommunications company Telstra
Ltd posted gains of 0.6 percent while blood products
maker CSL Ltd climbed 1.6 percent. Supermarket major
Woolworths Ltd jumped 1.1 percent.
Metal prices dipped on Monday as signs of weak global growth
dampened the demand outlook for industrial metals, with the
focus on buying interest from top consumer China where investors
are returning from a week-long holiday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 4,230.9.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Asciano soared 3.3 percent to A$5.43. The ports
and rail operator reported a first-half profit after tax of
$199.9 million and expected full-year capital expenditure would
be in the $700-$800 million range projected in its FY 2012 final
results.
(0053 GMT)
* APN News & Media dropped 6.7 percent to A$0.28.
The stock has crashed from a high of A$6.16 in 2007.
The chief executive, chairman and independent directors of
the company resigned on Monday after major shareholder
Independent News & Media said it had lost confidence in
management and scuppered a planned capital raising.
(0053 GMT)
* Coca Cola Amatil jumped 2.1 percent to A$13.91.
The soft drink developer posted full year total revune of A$5.18
billion, up 6.3 percent.
(0053 GMT)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric
Meijer)