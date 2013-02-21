SYDNEY, Feb 22 - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Friday after Wall Street fell on concerns about the U.S. and
euro zone economies, and traders will watch testimony from the
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor for an update on the local
economy.
* Local share price index futures fell to 4,961, a
19.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.2
points to 4,172.61 in early trade.
* In New York, the S&P 500 posted its worst 2-day loss since
November.
* Copper slid to its weakest in nearly two months on
Thursday on worries about a lack of demand from top consumer
China and slow growth in Europe. Oil fell 1 percent.
* RBA Governor Glenn Stevens appears before the House of
Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Friday,
answering questions about the economy and policy.
* Oil and gas producer Santos reported a 34 percent
rise in annual profit after lifting gas production and said its
major LNG development projects remained on track.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1502.42 -0.63% -9.530
USD/JPY 93.05 -0.52% -0.490
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9757 -- -0.035
SPOT GOLD 1575.2 0.83% 12.910
US CRUDE 92.94 -2.39% -2.280
DOW JONES 13880.62 -0.34% -46.92
ASIA ADRS 134.47 -1.57% -2.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)