SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australian shares recovered 0.8
percent on Friday from their steep fall in the previous
session, led by financials as upbeat comments from the central
bank governor offset concerns about the U.S. and euro zone
economies.
In a half-yearly appearance before Parliament's economics
committee, Reserve Bank Governor Glenn Stevens gave an
optimistic account of the Australian economy, but noted the RBA
could cut its cash rate if needed - given a benign inflation
outlook.
"They (the RBA) appear to have had the effect of reassuring
the market," said CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael
McCarthy.
"The market appeared to take comfort from that, despite the
fact he did point out the unusual conditions and appeared to be
expressing concern about the global low interest rate
environment," McCarthy added.
Financials underpinned the market, led by a 1.4 percent rise
in National Australia Bank Ltd. Top lender Commonwealth
Bank of Australia gained 1.1 percent.
But top miners dragged on the index with BHP Billiton Ltd
losing 0.8 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd falling
0.9 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 38.0 points
to 5,018.1, but ended the week 0.3 percent lower.
The ASX 200 plunged 2.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day percentage fall since last May, on worries the U.S.
Federal Reserve could slow or stop its monetary stimulus
programme.
The Australian market has risen around 8.0 percent this year
on receding euro zone and U.S. concerns, and on a
better-than-expected earnings season.
"Clearly there is underlying strength in Australian
equities, with the market seeing yesterday's sell-off as
overdone," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG
Markets.
Gold and base metals had a strong run this session, with
Evolution Mining Ltd and Medusa Mining Ltd
rising 12.6 percent and 13.7 percent respectively, making them
top gainers in the ASX 200 index.
Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's biggest listed gold miner,
also rose 1.6 percent, after gold inched up as
lacklustre U.S. data bolstered expectations that the Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus would stay in place.
Defensives supported the local bourse. Food retailer
Woolworths Ltd climbed 1.2 percent while rival
supermarket giant Wesfarmers Ltd ended 1.0 percent
higher.
Telco Telstra Corp Ltd tacked on 1.3 percent, and
blood products maker CSL Ltd jumped 1.8 percent.
Struggling surfwear company Billabong Ltd tumbled
5.5 percent to a six-week low after it posted a first-half net
loss of A$536.6 million and lowered its full year outlook.
Transpacific Industries Group, Australia's biggest
waste management company, surged 13.2 percent after posting a
42.1 percent rise in its half-year underlying net profit.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.1
percent to 4,214.6.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)