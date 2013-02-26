(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australian shares fell 1 percent on Tuesday on euro zone instability fears as Italy faces a political deadlock and after Wall Street suffered its biggest fall since November. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 52.2 points lower according to the latest data, trimming losses from earlier in the session. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday, keeping the market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.3 percent or 12.5 points higher at 4,238.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)