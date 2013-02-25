MELBOURNE, Feb 26 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment is hit by worries of
renewed euro zone instability as election projections show Italy
could end up with a split parliament.
* Stock index futures fell 1.1 percent to 4,988.0,
a 67.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday, keeping the
market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,211.6 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, reversing course from earlier
gains as elections in Italy stoked concerns a divided parliament
could disrupt the country's fiscal reforms and the euro zone's
stability.
* Copper rebounded from a six-day losing streak, although
gains were kept in check by slower growth of manufacturing
activity in top consumer China, where post-holiday buying has
yet to pick-up aggressively.
* Top insurer QBE Insurance Group reported an 8
percent rise in net profit to $761 million and said it expected
to achieve an underlying insurance profit margin of 11 percent
in 2013, up from 8 percent in 2012.
* Atlas Iron reported a first-half underlying
profit of A$1 million and said talks on building or accessing a
rail line for its planned iron ore expansion were progressing.
* Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care
reported a 12 percent rise in core net profit to A$148.2 million
and raised full-year guidance for core profit growth to 13-15
percent from its previous guidance of 10-12 percent.
* Seven Group Holdings reported a 47 percent rise
in first-half profit before one-offs to A$234 million,
underpinned by its WesTrac mining equipment business.
