(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 28 Australian shares rallied 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage gain in seven month and touching a fresh 4-1/2 year high at one point, after a smooth Italian debt sale and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured investors. On the domestic front, data out on Thursday showed that a closely watched estimate for spending in the 12 months to June 2014 came in at A$152.5 billion, a slowdown from the A$168.2 billion expected for 2012/13 but still a major support for the A$1.5 trillion economy. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped by 67.5 points to close at 5,104.1, according to the latest data, and ended the month 4.6 percent higher. The benchmark gained 0.7 percent on Wednesday. The Australian market has rallied 9.8 percent so far this year, supported by receding U.S. and euro zone debt concerns as well as a relatively strong earnings season. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed up 1.0 percent or 43.7 points to 4,320.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)