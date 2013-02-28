SYDNEY, Mar 1 Australian shares are seen pulling
back from 4-1/2 year highs on Friday, with big miners weakened
by lower metal prices and on investors' expectations that
China's February official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will
edge lower.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.3
percent to 5,068, a 36.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rallied 1.3
percent on Thursday to its highest close since September 2008.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,310.2 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains
late in the session and denying the Dow a chance to inch closer
to all-time highs.
* Copper lost ground after mixed data on the U.S. economy
and because metals investors worried about scant demand from top
consumer China as well as high inventories.
* China, Australia's biggest resources buyer, releases its
official PMI for February on Friday. A Reuters poll showed
analysts expect it to edge lower.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1514.68 -0.09% -1.310
USD/JPY 92.58 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8773 -- -0.022
SPOT GOLD 1579.25 -0.03% -0.510
US CRUDE 91.77 -1.07% -0.990
DOW JONES 14054.49 -0.15% -20.88
ASIA ADRS 136.22 0.10% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th mth
* Brent crude oil hits six-wk low, down $8 in two weeks
* Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop
* Copper slips on week China demand, mixed U.S. data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)