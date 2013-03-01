(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, March 1 Australian shares closed 0.4
percent lower on Friday, dragged down by a sell-off in cyclical
stocks as investors took profits from a recent rally.
The market still ended the week 1.4 percent higher, and it
has gained 9.4 percent this year thanks to reduced concern over
the global economy. A strong earnings season has also encouraged
investors.
"The fundamentals look supportive of the Australian share
market overall," said CMC Markets chief market strategist
Michael McCarthy in Sydney.
Noting that traders were looking for a "healthy correction",
McCarthy said it's not uncommon to see a significant pull-back
before the market goes higher later.
Resource stocks were hit the most on Friday, with BHP
Billiton Ltd down 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd
1.5 percent lower.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 18.0 points to
5,086.1, according to the latest data. It jumped 1.3 percent on
Thursday to its highest close since September 2008.
China, Australia's biggest resources buyer, said on Friday
its official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for February was
at its slowest pace in months at 50.1, slightly below a 50.2
Reuters poll consensus and the 50.4 posted in January.
The data dented the Australian stock market initially but
the impact faded quickly, as investors digested the
broadly-in-line figures.
Investors were also uncertain about the U.S. budget cuts,
which would kick in on Friday as the White House and Republicans
failed to reach a last-ditch deal to prevent $85 billion in cuts
across federal agencies.
"There is always supposed to be a threat more than anything
else, it seems to be coming into reality now," said Chris
Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets in Melbourne,
noting the cut would affect U.S. employment and growth.
Most big banks managed to hold the ground, led by a 0.9
percent gain in Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dipped 0.4
percent.
Defensive stocks were weaker, with the country's flagship
telecom company Telstra Corp Ltd dropping 1.3 percent.
Television group Ten Network Holdings Ltd soared
9.1 percent to a six-month high, after media reported rival
Seven Group Holdings Ltd 's boss Kerry Stokes had built
up a A$40 million stake in it.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.0
points lower to 4,318.0.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)