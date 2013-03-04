SYDNEY, March 5 Australian stocks look set to
rebound on Tuesday as investors look for some value buys after a
sharp fall, but trading is seen cautious ahead of the central
bank's rate decision and on concerns about China's housing
market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
to 5,053, a 42.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 26.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down
0.2 percent to 4,243.2 in early trade.
* A late-day rebound saw U.S. stocks close higher on Monday,
extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major
indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and
China's housing market.
* Copper rebounded from three-month lows, but gains were
kept in check by a political stalemate in the United States and
Italy, and by plans in top consumer China for tighter property
sector controls.
* The outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's March
meeting will be announced at 0330 GMT. Nearly all economists in
a Reuters poll forecast no change to the record-low 3 percent
cash rate.
* January retail sales figures and current account deficit
DATA for the fourth quarter are due at 0030 GMT.
* Shares in New Zealand's dominant pay television operator,
Sky Network Television Ltd, fell sharply on Tuesday
after News Corp completed the sale of its 44 percent
stake.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000
USD/JPY 93.44 -0.13% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8772 -- 0.033
SPOT GOLD 1573.04 -0.02% -0.300
US CRUDE 90.27 -0.45% -0.410
DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16
ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St closes higher in late-day rally
* Oil falls on slowing Chinese economy, ample U.S. supply
* Gold eases as ETF holdings fall again, U.S. cuts eyed
* Copper rebounds from 3-mth low; China property curbs weigh
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)