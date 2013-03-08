(Adds detail, comments)
SYDNEY, Mar 8 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent
after a volatile start on Friday, led by miners as Chinese data
supported investor sentiment ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls
due later in the day.
China's exports handily beat forecasts in February, helped
by strong demand in the U.S. and ASEAN countries and by steady
rises in electronics exports, adding to signs of recovery in the
world's second largest economy, although imports were weak.
"The surprising surplus garnered enough positive investor
reaction to offset the decline in Chinese import numbers," said
Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
Blue chip miners led the gains, with BHP Billiton Ltd
climbing 0.8 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd
rallied 1.8 percent.
Gold finished the day firmer, Newcrest Mining Ltd
climbed 1.4 percent while Beadell Resources Ltd surged
19.4 percent. Bullion hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday
before the U.S. jobs report.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the day 14.2 points
higher at 5,123.4. The index slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday.
The benchmark rose 0.7 percent for the week and is up 10.2
percent for the year so far as the Australian share market
enjoys a bull run on strong earnings and investor optimism in
the global economy.
"A pleasing headline Chinese trade balance number combined
with solid gains across other Asian markets helped propel the
ASX200 higher today," said Waterer.
Investors will stay focused on Friday's non-farm payrolls
report, which is expected to show the U.S. economy added 160,000
jobs in February.
"A positive tone should be seen in a market where there is
so much bullish momentum around," said Chris Weston, chief
market strategist, IG Markets, noting the nonfarm payrolls data
could be volatile.
Financials were mostly firmer with Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group leading gains, up 0.4 percent. Westpac
Banking Corp bucked the trend, slipping 0.1 percent
after reaching all-time highs earlier in the week.
The food retail sector finished the day stronger, Woolworths
Ltd posted gains of 0.7 percent while Wesfarmers Ltd
, owner of arch-rival supermarket Coles, rose 0.7
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the
session 0.5 percent or 20.5 points higher, at an all-time high
of 4,354.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)