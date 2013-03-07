SYDNEY, March 8 Australian shares are seen
opening higher on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial average
hit a record high on the back of economic data, with
major miners set to rise on firmer global metals prices.
* Local share price index futures were up 0.4
percent at 5,131, a 21.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower
at 5,109.2 on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the
Dow ending at a record close for a third straight day as jobless
claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labour market's recovery
a day before the closely watched payrolls report.
* Copper and aluminium prices rebounded, lifted by a strong
euro and U.S. data that boosted the outlook for growth, but slow
demand from top consumer China may keep further gains in check.
* BHP Billiton responded to China's allegations of
manipulating the market, saying that it was committed to a
transparent iron ore market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2229 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1544.26 0.18% 2.800
USD/JPY 94.81 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9947 -- 0.055
SPOT GOLD 1577.95 -0.03% -0.450
US CRUDE 91.56 1.25% 1.130
DOW JONES 14329.49 0.23% 33.25
ASIA ADRS 137.08 -0.71% -0.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow closes at another high, eyes turn to U.S. payrolls
* Crude rises on surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims
* Gold drops as stimulus hopes fade, payrolls eyed
* Copper, aluminium gain on U.S. jobs data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by John Mair)