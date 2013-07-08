(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, July 8 Australian shares slipped 0.3
percent after a choppy start to the session on Monday, as gains
on Wall Street after a better-than-expected non-farm payrolls
report was offset by falling metals prices.
Global miners dragged on the market. BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd tumbled 1.7 percent and 2
percent. Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's top gold
miner, plunged 6.5 percent while Regis Resources Ltd
dived 11.2 percent.
"Our market is resource focused and that's why we're not
tracking higher as our U.S. counterpart," said Tim Waterer,
senior dealer at CMC Markets.
Copper and gold tumbled on Friday as data showed U.S.
employers added more jobs than expected in June, rekindling
worries the Federal Reserve could be tempted to scale back its
monetary stimulus later this year, and on worries over economic
growth prospects in China and Europe.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 13 points to 4,828.8 by
0136 GMT. The benchmark ended last week 0.8 percent higher in
volatile trading.
U.S. job growth was stronger than expected in June and the
payroll gains for the prior two months were revised higher,
cementing expectations for the Federal Reserve to start winding
down its massive stimulus program as early as September.
"I think the traders are still trying to determine how to
interpret the good data in the U.S. at the moment," said
Waterer, citing volatility in early trade.
"Do they put the focus on the more positive growth story or
do they focus on the negative which would be a possible earlier
end to quantitative easing?"
A weaker Australian dollar, trading at $0.9055
helped cap broader losses as stocks largely exposed to the U.S.
market maximise funds when money is repatriated. QBE Insurance
Group Ltd jumped 1.5 percent while bio-technology firm
CSL Ltd added 0.2 percent.
Meanwhile, financials posted modest gains. Top lender the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia edged 0.3 percent higher
while Westpac Banking Corp added 0.1 percent.
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the
Internet fell for a fourth straight month in June, a potentially
worrying omen for unemployment that will maintain pressure for
another cut in interest rates.
U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data
pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that
the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts
as soon as September.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,505.3.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Atlas Iron Ltd lost 5.6 percent to A$0.80. The
iron ore miner has committed to the development of its Mt Webber
mine, but was hit by a fall in metals prices.
(0137 GMT)
* RHG Ltd surged 15 percent to A$0.46, a 5-month
high, after the residential mortgage home loaner announced a
fully franked dividend of 3 cents per share.
(0137 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)