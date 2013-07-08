CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips but BlackBerry tempers decline; index up on quarter
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Adds details, analyst comment, updates with close)
SYDNEY, July 9 Australian shares are likely to open modestly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a positive lead from European and U.S. markets, as well as a rise in commodity and metal prices.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,803.0, a 6.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,511.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, heading into the start of earnings season, building on gains sparked by last week's robust employment report and pushing the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high set in May.
* Copper rose on Monday, recovering from a sharp drop on Friday as the dollar retreated from three-year highs, but worries over demand prospects in top consumer China kept gains in check.
* Gold rose 1 percent on Monday as a weaker U.S. dollar triggered bargain hunting after a two-day slide in the yellow metal due to concerns the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its monetary stimulus.
* Spot iron ore prices are likely to slip this week after spiking to six-week highs as Chinese mills pause from replenishing inventories amid doubts on the outlook for steel demand.
* Australia's business confidence index for June is due at 0130 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2252 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.46 0.53% 8.570 USD/JPY 100.81 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6375 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1236 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE 102.98 -0.16% -0.160 DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59% 88.85 ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49% -0.67 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season * Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease * Gold rises on U.S. dollar's fall, bargain hunting * Copper up but China growth fears weigh
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON, March 31 Central bankers can learn from the computer gaming industry as they try to communicate with a public that often has little idea what they do, the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane said.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.