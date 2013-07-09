SYDNEY, July 10 Australian shares are seen
edging higher in early trade following more gains on Wall
Street, but softer metals prices and caution ahead of Chinese
trade data are expected to restrain any upward momentum.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent,
but still ended at a 23.7 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Tuesday, the benchmark rose
1.5 percent to its highest close in one month.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on
Tuesday as investors bet that companies would be able to surpass
the low bar set for earnings season, leaving room for
better-than-expected results that could drive the rally further.
* Copper fell as the dollar rose and Chinese inflation data
reinforced worries about slowing growth in the world's top
copper consumer.
* Spot iron ore prices retreated from six-week peaks as
buying interest from top importer China eased, although a
limited supply of high-grade cargoes may keep losses in check.
* Gold hit a one-week high, gaining 1 percent on strong
physical demand, and as Chinese inflation data boosted the
metal's appeal as a hedge.
* China will release trade and lending data for June on
Wednesday. China is Australia's biggest trading partner.
* Australian consumer sentiment data for July is due at
0030. Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle
speaks in Sydney today.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2247 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1652.32 0.72% 11.860
USD/JPY 101.13 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6396 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1248.89 0.00% 0.050
US CRUDE 104.48 0.92% 0.950
DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50% 75.65
ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36% 1.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
