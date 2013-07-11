SYDNEY, July 12 Australian shares are seen
extending gains on Friday, helped by higher metals prices and on
Wall Street's record-closing high after the Federal Reserve
chief's reassurance that ultra-easy monetary policy will be
retained for the foreseeable future.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent,
a modest 12.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Thursday,
hitting six-week highs.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed on
Thursday at record highs, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose
monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate.
* Copper prices hit their highest in nearly a month on
Thursday after Bernanke dovish comments helped boost appetite
for risky assets.
* Gold rose 1.3 percent to a near three-week high on
Thursday, within striking distance of $1,300 an ounce, as
investors flocked to the bullion market after the Fed chief's
comments.
* Caltex Australia Ltd 's Port Botany fuel terminal
in Sydney has been shut down after around 130,000 litres of
petrol spilled from a storage tank early on Friday.
