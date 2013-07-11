SYDNEY, July 12 Australian shares are seen extending gains on Friday, helped by higher metals prices and on Wall Street's record-closing high after the Federal Reserve chief's reassurance that ultra-easy monetary policy will be retained for the foreseeable future.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent, a modest 12.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, hitting six-week highs.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade.

* The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed on Thursday at record highs, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate.

* Copper prices hit their highest in nearly a month on Thursday after Bernanke dovish comments helped boost appetite for risky assets.

* Gold rose 1.3 percent to a near three-week high on Thursday, within striking distance of $1,300 an ounce, as investors flocked to the bullion market after the Fed chief's comments.

* Caltex Australia Ltd 's Port Botany fuel terminal in Sydney has been shut down after around 130,000 litres of petrol spilled from a storage tank early on Friday.

* Wall St hits record highs after Bernanke's reassurance * US oil sinks as fears of Midwest crude squeeze ease * Gold rises 1.4 pct as Fed stimulus extend hopes * Copper climbs 3 pct to near one-month high on Fed signals

