(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 12 Australian shares finished 0.2 percent higher on Friday, as Wall Street closed at record highs, but investor sentiment was dampened ahead of GDP data from China that could show weakness in Australia's largest export market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 8.2 points higher to 4,973.9 after notching a 7-week intra-day high of 5012.5. The benchmark gained 2.7 percent for the week, its biggest gain in 11 weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 8.3 points to finish the session at 4,568.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)