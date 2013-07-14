SYDNEY, July 15 Australian shares are set to
open higher on Monday, following Wall Street's rally last week
on strong earnings and the Federal Reserve's stimulus
reassurance, but investors are likely to be cautious ahead of
China's GDP data due later on the day.
* Local share price index futures edged up 0.3
percent, but was still at a 23.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.2 percent higher on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.2
point to 4,568.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by banks' strong
earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after an airplane
fire in London.
* Copper fell on Friday as the dollar firmed and as traders
cut risk ahead of Chinese data next week, but the metal remained
on track for the biggest weekly gain in two months after the
United States signaled it would keep monetary policy loose.
* Australia plans to scrap its carbon tax and bring forward
an emissions trading scheme, Treasurer Chris Bowen said on
Sunday, a policy shift certain to be a focal point in the
forthcoming election.
* China is due to report GDP for the latest April-June
quarter on Monday, along with other indicators including
industrial output and retail sales for June.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2232 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1680.19 0.31% 5.170
USD/JPY 99.22 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5916 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1293.36 0.71% 9.070
US CRUDE 105.85 -0.09% -0.100
DOW JONES 15464.30 0.02% 3.38
ASIA ADRS 140.62 -0.37% -0.53
-------------------------------------------------------------
