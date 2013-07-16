SYDNEY, July 17 Australian shares are seen
falling in early trade on Wednesday, after Wall Street ended
lower overnight ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve testimony, but a
rise in metals prices may support miners.
* Local share price index futures fell 6 points, a
45-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index remained flat
in early trade.
* The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on
Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while
investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve
chairman's congressional testimony begins.
* Copper rose on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, as
investors waited for further signals on when the U.S. Federal
Reserve might begin to rein in its monthly bond-buying
programme.
* Gold rose as signs of stabilizing U.S. inflation suggested
the Federal Reserve is on track to start tapering its bond
purchases later this year rather than imminently.
* World no.1 miner BHP Billiton Ltd reported a 7 percent
increase in copper production year-on-year for the June quarter
and an increase of 17 percent for iron ore production in the
same period.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1676.26 -0.37% -6.240
USD/JPY 99.13 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5317 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1290.44 -0.12% -1.550
US CRUDE 105.75 -0.24% -0.250
DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41
ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P retreats after 8 days of gains as Coca-Cola drags
* Oil rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high
* Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears
* Copper rises after 2-day fall, weaker dollar helps
