RPT-COLUMN-U.S. natural gas prices rise to limit summer power burn: Kemp
LONDON, March 31 The U.S. gas market is looking a little tight despite another record warm winter that limited heating demand.
SYDNEY, July 18 Australian shares may post modest gains on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down stimulus was not set in stone, but a fall in metals prices may weigh on resource stocks.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, but that still represents an 18.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday after Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond-buying program later this year, but the timeline depended on the economic outlook.
* Copper slipped to its lowest price in a week on Wednesday after the dollar strengthened on fresh comments about scaling back the U.S. stimulus programme and following news of a sharp increase in output at the world's biggest copper mine.
* Gold fell more than 1 percent after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year.
* Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd will both release their production reports later on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2255 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.91 0.28% 4.650 USD/JPY 99.67 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4907 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1274.91 -0.04% -0.480 US CRUDE 106.45 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12% 18.67 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69% 0.98 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view * Oil rises as U.S. inventories drop again, gasoline off * Gold tumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering this year * Copper hits week low after Bernanke, rise in mine output
SYDNEY, April 3 Australian coal haulage group Aurizon Holdings Ltd said on Monday some Queensland rail lines used by miners including BHP Billiton Ltd could be closed for repairs for up to five weeks in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.
SINGAPORE, April 3 Oil futures dipped in early Asian trade on Monday on worries about global oversupply after a higher U.S. rig count pointed to rising U.S. shale production, while a stronger dollar also put pressure on crude.