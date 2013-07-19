(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, July 19 Australian shares fell 0.6
percent on Friday, dragged down by blue chip mining stocks and a
slide in blasting systems supplier Orica Ltd after it
cut full-year earnings guidance.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd lost
1.4 percent and 1.6 percent respectively after China steel
futures edged lower. The shaky demand outlook in the world's top
iron ore consumer cast doubt on the sustainability of miners'
recent gains.
Orica slumped 14 percent to a four-year low of A$18.05 after
the mining services company said it expected 2013 financial year
net profit after tax (NPAT) to fall 10 percent on the year
before.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 28.7 points to 4,963.5 in
subdued trade, where 183.7 million shares had changed hands by
0136 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday.
"It's the ongoing issue of what is the Fed going to do and
how do we interpret it? And one day people are happy about it
and other days they're not," said Damien Boey, equity strategist
at Credit Suisse.
The market has rebounded from a trough of 4,632.3 points hit
on June 25 as receding worries about the Federal Reserve
tapering its quantitative easing programme bolstered investor
sentiment.
However, it has not been able to break above resistance at
5,012, the July 12 high and the 61.8 percent retracement level
of its fall from a five-year peak of 5,249.6, set on May 15, to
the June low.
"I still think the market is going to go down, but what
people would like to see is a real sign of stimulus from America
and China. If you get that, then the market will crack above
5,000," Boey said.
The financial sector reversed early gains to drag on the
index. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and
Westpac Banking Corp each shed 0.5 percent.
Elsewhere, defensives helped to pare losses. Biotechnology
company CSL Ltd added 0.5 percent while flagship
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd rose 0.8
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent or 3 points to 4,560.4.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Billabong International Ltd rocketed 13.7 percent
to a 2-1/2 month high of A$0.415. The embattled surfwear company
said it cannot accept a Centerbridge and Oaktree refinancing
proposal.
Shares were high in response to its refinancing deal with
Altona earlier in the week.
* Santos Ltd tumbled 4.1 percent to A$13.67 after
the company lowered its full-year production forecast.
