Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by
the miners as copper prices rose on healthy Chinese demand,
though stocks gains are likely to be limited as caution reigns
ahead of the local reporting season.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,974.0, but that was a 27.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent
on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.6
points to 4,560.7 in early trade.
* On Wall Street, the S&P 500 notched a third consecutive
record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose, though
disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making
significant gains.
* Copper rose for a third day to its highest level in more
than a month, boosted by higher Chinese copper imports, China's
move to lift controls on lending rates and a weaker dollar. Gold
surged 3 percent to a one-month high.
* Fortescue Metals Group releases its June quarter
production report on Tuesday, with investors looking for an
update on its expansion to 155 million tonnes a year capacity
and talks to sell a stake in its port and rail unit, The Pilbara
Infrastructure, to raise up to $4 billion.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1695.53 0.2% 3.440
USD/JPY 99.57 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4841 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1336.96 0.14% 1.920
US CRUDE 106.98 0.04% 0.040
DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01% 1.81
ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43% 0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
