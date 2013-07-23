SYDNEY, July 24 Australian shares are seen
subdued on Wednesday morning as investors remain cautious ahead
of key local inflation and Chinese manufacturing data due later
in the day, though a rise in metals prices may support the
market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
but they were a 37.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday
and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy
earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift.
* Copper held steady on Tuesday near a one-month peak as the
dollar fell and on steady buying from China, although investors
remain concerned about forecasts of a supply glut.
* Gold rose to a one-month high on Tuesday as speculators
bought back bearish bets ahead of an option expiry later this
week after the metal rallied further above a technical threshold
at $1,300 an ounce breached in the previous session.
* Atlas Iron Ltd released its production report for
the June quarter showing output was up 16 percent on the March
quarter.
* Australia's second quarter consumer price index data is
due out mid-morning. The number is closely watched by markets
and analysts generally expect another soft reading, in line with
the RBA's outlook for underlying CPI to remain within its 2-3
percent target band. A lower-than-expected outcome will likely
lead markets to price in a greater chance of the RBA cutting
rates next month.
* China, Australia's largest export market, will release its
manufacturing data later on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1692.39 -0.19% -3.140
USD/JPY 99.49 0.09% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5068 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1343.61 -0.29% -3.880
US CRUDE 107.45 0.21% 0.220
DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14% 22.19
ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44% 0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 dips and Dow gains on UTX; Apple up late
* Oil rises in volatile spread trading
* Gold rises to 1-month high on options-related buying
* Copper steady on China railway plans, surplus a
concern
