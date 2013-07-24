SYDNEY, July 25 Australian shares may post
modest gains on Thursday as a rise in metals prices is expected
to buoy mining stocks, but overnight losses on Wall Street could
hamper the market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
but was still a 36.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to end
at a two-month closing high on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks mostly retreated on Wednesday as losses in
utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech
sector on Apple's solid earnings.
* Copper rose on Wednesday, the fifth session of modest
gains, after upbeat economic data from the United States and the
euro zone, but gains were capped by signs that China's economy
is stalling.
* Iron ore prices edged back to a 2-1/2 month high as
Chinese steel mills running low on inventories snapped up spot
cargoes amid limited availability of high-grade material.
* McMillan Shakespeare Ltd said it expects to
deliver a full year NPAT in the range of $61 million to $63
million. Shares in the finance group will begin trading again
today after a one-week suspension after treasurer Chris Bowen
announced changes to the Fringe Benefits Tax on novated vehicle
leases.
* Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment
bank, indicated it was on track to increase its full year net
profit from its operating businesses, with a stronger
performance from its funds business and a broadly flat
performance from its fixed income, currencies and commodities
group.
* OZ Minerals Ltd said its production during the
quarter was more than 17,000 tonnes of copper and over 31,000
ounces of gold. The company said production for the year is
expected to be weighted to the second half, with annual copper
production and cost guidance unchanged.
