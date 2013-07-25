Australian shares are set for a flat opening on Friday after
Wall Street failed to provide a clear-cut lead, with investors
likely to remain cautious on concerns over slowing growth in
China and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting next week.
* Local share price index futures were flat at
4,992.0, but were at a 43.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark reversed early
losses to finish flat on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat, shedding 0.4 point, to 4,576.4 in early trade.
* The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in Facebook
a day after its earnings, but the broader market's advance was
modest after another round of mixed earnings reports.
* Copper fell back on Thursday after a five-day run-up that
lifted prices to a one-month high, under pressure from concerns
that a slowing Chinese economy may dent demand from the world's
top consumer amid ample global supplies.
* Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest in almost three
months, backed by expectations for Chinese mills to keep steel
production high, in line with firm demand.
* Australian fund manager Perpetual Ltd said its
funds under management as at 30 June 2013 were A$25.3 billion,
down 2.7 percent since 31 March 2013.
* Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd has approved the
investment of $1.03 billion in the Escondida mine in Chile, with
construction to commence in July 2013 and commissioning
scheduled in 2017.
*The Fed meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, with investors
looking for further clues on the future course of its policy.
*Global markets have taken a hit in recent months on
expectations the Fed will start to roll back its stimulus later
this year and on softening growth in China, Australia's biggest
export market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2305 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1690.25 0.26% 4.310
USD/JPY 99.25 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5769 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1334.04 0.08% 1.000
US CRUDE 105.54 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 15555.61 0.09% 13.37
ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.32% 0.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Nasdaq likes Facebook's surge, but earnings curb Dow,
S&P
* Brent crude up slightly; gasoline falls nearly 4 cents
* Gold rises on dollar drop, economic data in focus
* Copper pulls back after five-day rally as China
weighs
Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang