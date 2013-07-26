SYDNEY, July 26 Australian shares were slightly
higher on Friday morning and on track for a weekly gain, with
investors restrained by concerns about the slowing growth in
China and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting next week.
Westpac Banking Corp climbed 1.6 percent and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 0.9
percent. But top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
pulled back from early gains and lost 0.2 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 5.7 points to 5,041.3 by
0140 GMT. The benchmark, which finished flat on Thursday, is up
1.4 percent so far this week and if it stays in positive
territory will post its highest close in two months.
Analysts had expected the session to be subdued as there was
little market-moving news and investors are waiting for an
update on the outlook for U.S. monetary stimulus after the Fed's
meeting ends on Wednesday.
"I think investors feel that the Fed could possibly stay
with the QE program for a bit longer than September, when most
analysts are expecting tapering," said Stan Shamu, a market
strategist at IG in Melbourne.
Markets have been jostled in recent months by expectations
the Fed will start to roll back its stimulus later this year,
and by slowing growth in China, Australia's biggest export
market.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd pulled
back 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. The firms have
approved an investment in a sea-water desalination facility in
Chile's Escondida mine, with Rio putting $1.03 billion and BHP
injecting $1.97 billion.
"They've had a pretty good week so this may be a bit of
profit-taking," said Shamu.
"We've had a little bit of improvement in sentiment and iron
ore is back above $130, and their production reports are quite
positive," he added, noting miners could get some support from
iron ore prices.
Spot iron ore prices hit three-month highs on expectations
Chinese mills would keep steel production high.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest energy
producer, added 0.1 percent, and Origin Energy Ltd
climbed 1.2 percent.
Telecommunication giant Telstra Corp Ltd slipped
0.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat, shedding 2 points to 4,578.7.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Sigma Pharmaceuticals Ltd plunged 4.0 percent to
A$0.72 after saying first-half EBIT was likely to be lower than
for a year earlier
(0131 GMT)
* Salary packaging firm McMillan Shakespeare Ltd
rose 7.7 percent to A$9.48, only recouping a small part of
Thursday's 42.7 percent fall following proposed tax changes for
vehicle leases..
(0132 GMT)
* Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd surged 47.6 percent to
A$0.31, after saying it had entered into an agreement with
Stonepeak Partners LP to develop its Magnolia LNG Project in
Louisiana, United States.
(0135 GMT)
* Fund manager Perpetual Ltd fell 1.6 percent to
A$40.44, after saying its funds under management fell 2.7
percent in the June quarter to A$25.3 billion.
(0138 GMT)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by
Michael Sin; Editing by John Mair)