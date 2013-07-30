MELBOURNE, July 31 Australian shares are poised to open a touch lower on Wednesday, with miners weighed down by worries that manufacturing in top metals consumer China contracted in July. * Stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,014.0, but that was a 33.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark reversed early losses to finish flat on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked 1 point higher to 4,551.8 in early trade. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the day's big losers. * Copper slid to its weakest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as expectations of weak manufacturing data from top consumer China dimmed prospects for growth in metals demand. * Top global miner BHP Billiton may dip on worries about its undeveloped potash assets, after potash producers' share prices were clobbered on fears of a price war for the key crop nutrient as Russian potash giant Uralkali said it would quit its marketing joint venture with Belaruskali. * Origin Energy is due to release its June quarter production report on Wednesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.96 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 98.06 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6063 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1326.89 0.02% 0.200 US CRUDE 103.13 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 15520.59 -0.01% -1.38 ASIA ADRS 138.60 0.18% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as tech gains; potash shares sink * Oil slips, spread widens as U.S. rally seen excessive * Gold eases in quiet trade, all eyes on Fed meeting * Copper falls to 3-week low on fears of China gloom For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Andrew Hay)