MELBOURNE, July 31 Australian shares are poised
to open a touch lower on Wednesday, with miners weighed down by
worries that manufacturing in top metals consumer China
contracted in July.
* Stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,014.0,
but that was a 33.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark reversed early losses to
finish flat on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked 1
point higher to 4,551.8 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the
day's big losers.
* Copper slid to its weakest in nearly three weeks on
Tuesday as expectations of weak manufacturing data from top
consumer China dimmed prospects for growth in metals demand.
* Top global miner BHP Billiton may dip on worries
about its undeveloped potash assets, after potash producers'
share prices were clobbered on fears of a price war for the key
crop nutrient as Russian potash giant Uralkali said it would
quit its marketing joint venture with Belaruskali.
* Origin Energy is due to release its June quarter
production report on Wednesday.
