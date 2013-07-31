Australia, NZ shares tumble after U.S. missile strikes on Syria
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.
SYDNEY Aug 1 Australian shares are set for a cautious start on Thursday, after Wall Street ended flat with the Federal Reserve giving no hint of imminent stimulus tapering, but miners will see some support on firmer metal prices.
* Australia's share price index futures was nearly flat, adding 2 points to 5,012.0, a 40.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The local benchmark inched up on Wednesday, underpinned by yield plays in banks.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.8 points at 4,538.7 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 finished a volatile session nearly flat on Wednesday as the Fed gave no hint that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent.
* Copper rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday, supported by upbeat economic data from the United States which boosted market sentiment.
* Toll roads operator Transurban Group said its net profit for the year ending June 30 was A$174.5 million on a statutory basis, up 198 percent on the prior year.
* Australia introduced a 12.5 percent tax hike for tobacco on Thursday, a measure set to fill budget holes. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.73 -0.01% -0.230 USD/JPY 97.86 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5876 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1324.29 0.14% 1.800 US CRUDE 105.15 0.11% 0.120 DOW JONES 15499.54 -0.14% -21.05 ASIA ADRS 138.69 0.06% 0.09 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends flat after Fed keeps easy money in play * U.S. crude oil higher driven by late technical rally * Gold down for day, ends July with big monthly gain * Copper up, strong US data helps ahead of Fed decision
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Joseph Radford)
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion