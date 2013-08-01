(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 1 Australian shares inched up 0.2
percent on Thursday after better-than-expected factory data from
China helped offset a slide in bank shares triggered by a
possible new levy on deposits.
Big banks dropped more than 2 percent initially after media
reported the Australian government was considering a levy on
deposits to shore up its budget. Australia's Treasurer Chris
Bowen confirmed later he was in discussion with banks about the
levy.
Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia ended 1.5
percent down, and National Australia Bank Ltd lost 1.6
percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.5 points to 5,061.5.
The local benchmark inched up on Wednesday, underpinned by yield
plays in banks.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
gained 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, taking
support from China's official PMI index which picked up to 50.3,
beating market expectations.
Factory activity in China stayed weak in July, however, as
persistent pressure on the economy extended into the third
quarter, although bigger firms fared better as the government
moved to bolster growth.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent to 4,545.8.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Miral Fahmy)