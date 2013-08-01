SYDNEY Aug 2 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday after Wall Street notched strong gains and
metals prices rose, though buying could be tempered ahead of key
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the global day.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent,
but they were still a 13.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent
on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
* The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Thursday,
with the S&P 500 topping 1,700 after strong data on factory
growth and as major central banks said they would keep monetary
stimulus in place.
* Copper prices rose to their highest level in a week on
Thursday following upbeat Chinese and European manufacturing
data, and with a dovish Federal Reserve statement sparking hope
of a delay in paring U.S. stimulus measures.
* U.S. jobs data due later on Friday could offer further
clues on the timing of the Fed's stimulus reduction.
* Gold fell on Thursday, its fourth consecutive daily drop
hit by strong U.S. factory data and a dollar rally after the
European Central Bank chief said euro-zone interest rates will
remain low for an extended period of time.
* In Australia, the big banks dropped more than 2 percent
initially on Wednesday after media reported the Australian
government was considering a levy on deposits to shore up its
budget. Australia's treasurer Chris Bowen confirmed later he was
in discussion with banks about the levy.
* Treasurer Chris Bowen will update the country's budget
forecasts on Friday ahead of national elections due to be called
at any time. Bowen is warning of a further slump in government
tax revenue since the May budget, which was delivered by his
predecessor Wayne Swan.
* Australia's Q2 producer price inflation will be released
at 11:30 AEST (0130 GMT)
