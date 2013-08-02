(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 2 Australian shares climbed 1.1 percent to close at a 2-1/2 month high on Friday, driven by the financial and mining sectors, after Wall Street notched strong gains and metals prices rose.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 55.3 points to finish at 5,116.8, ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could offer clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's stimulus reduction.

The benchmark rose 1.5 percent for the week, a second consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent or 37.1 points to 4,582.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)