(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Aug 5 Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent in subdued trade on Monday, ending 10 consecutive
sessions of gains, as investors maintained their positions ahead
of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting on
Tuesday.
Defensives dragged on the market. Blood products maker CSL
Ltd tumbled 1.4 percent while food retailers Woolworths
Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd fell 0.7 percent and
0.3 percent respectively.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.8 points to 5,106.2 by
0147 GMT, after total of 144 million shares had traded hands,
The market traded at a daily average of 600 million shares last
week.
The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to close at a 2-1/2 month
high on Friday.
"We began July at around 4,700 points so we're 300 points
higher, or 4 percent, we've already made a lot of gains," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
"There's just no impetus today. The big fund managers who
determine where the market goes in a long term basis are very
much sitting on the sidelines and any potential change in the
interest rate environment before they make any moves."
Markets are currently pricing in a 91 percent chance of a
rate cut to a record low of 2.5 percent when Australia's central
bank meets on Tuesday.
The financial sector was also trading lower. Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.6 percent while top
lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped percent.
"There is a sentiment issue [on banks] given the spectacular
rise in the last 12 months in banking stocks," McCarthy said.
The big four banks have posted on average a 20.5 percent
gain in share price since the beginning of the year.
Elsewhere, gold miners helped pare losses after bullion rose
on Friday. Newcrest Mining Ltd jumped 1.1 percent while
Beadell Resources Ltd soared 5.1 percent.
Australian retail turnover for June remained flat according
to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading
flat at 4,584.7.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd lost 4 percent to
A$0.44 after the company said on Monday it expected to report an
annual net loss, blaming a difficult business environment and
costs including a new ticketing system and carbon tax.
(0150 GMT)
* Paladin Energy Ltd slumped 27.8 percent to
A$0.72, a 3-1/2 month low after the company completed a
bookbuild for a private placement to institutional and
accredited investors to raise gross proceeds of A$88 million.
The placement was priced at A$0.70 per share, representing a 30
percent discount to Paladin's last closing price on the ASX.
(0151 GMT)
* iiNet Ltd lost 1.1 percent to A$6.08 after the
internet provider acquired Adam Internet for $60 million.
(0152 GMT)
* White Energy Company Ltd surged 6.5 percent to a
1-1/2 month high of A$0.17 after the resignation of its director
John Kinghorn.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)