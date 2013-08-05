(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 5 Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent in subdued trade on Monday, ending 10 consecutive sessions of gains, as investors maintained their positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.5 points to 5,111.3. The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to close at a 2-1/2 month high on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 6.6 points to finish the session at 4,589.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)