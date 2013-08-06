(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 6 Australian shares fell
0.4 percent on Tuesday morning after Wall Street dipped
overnight, with investors exercising caution ahead of the
company earnings season and a widely expected rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of Australia due later in the day.
The financials sector underperformed as investors cashed in
on high-yielding stocks after a stellar performance from the
banks this year. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
fell 0.8 percent while National Australia Bank
dipped 0.6 percent.
The big four banks have posted on average some 20 percent
gains in share price since the beginning of the year.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 20.6 points to 5,090.7 in
another session of thin trade where approximately 187 million
shares changed hands by 0151 GMT. The market's daily average
volume was at 600 million shares last week.
The benchmark eased 0.1 percent on Monday.
"The market's in a bit of a hiatus at the moment, waiting
for the Reserve Bank decision this afternoon," said Michael
Heffernan, senior client adviser and economist at broker Lonsec.
High yielding defensives were mostly trading lower. Grocery
giant Woolworths Ltd shed 0.9 percent while CSL Ltd
lost 1 percent. Top telecommunications provider Telstra
Corporation Ltd bucked the trend, edging 0.2 percent
higher.
Cochlear Ltd added 0.1 percent after reporting a 16
percent fall in its full-year profit on Tuesday, in line with
expectations as the world's biggest maker of hearing implants
was hurt by a drop in foreign exchange-related profits.
"[A rate cut would be] excellent for the major-dividend
stocks, its those stocks that are going to be major
beneficiaries of low interest rates in the short run," Heffernan
said, noting that general depositor accounts yield between 2-3
percent while Telstra has a dividend yield at 5 percent
fully-franked, making its stock more attractive.
Australia's central bank meets on Tuesday at 0430 GMT where
markets are expecting the cash rate to be cut to a record low of
2.5 percent.. Dovish comments from the central bank
governor Glenn Stevens, a low inflation level and flat sales
growth have fuelled rate cut expectations.
On Monday, the Dow and the S&P 500 pulled back from record
highs and provided a weak lead for the Australian market.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent or 15.2 points to 4,574.3.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Service Stream plummeted 17.9 percent to all-time
lows of A$0.12 after its joint venture dropped contracts to
build Australia's national broadband network (NBN) in two
states.
(0152 GMT)
* Units in the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, which
offers outside investors exposure to the dividend stream of
dairy farmers, rebounded more than 2 percent to NZ$7.00, as the
fallout from the scare over some contaminated dairy products
eased. The stock had fallen as much as 9 percent on Monday,
before closing down 4.5 percent at NZ$6.86.
(0024 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)