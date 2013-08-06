SYDNEY Aug 7 Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Wednesday, following a soft lead from Wall
Street on uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
programme, while investors eye the start of the local earnings
season.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.4
percent to 5,041.0, a 64.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 0.1
percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down
0.1 percent to 4,570.2 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on Tuesday
after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials
left investors uncertain about the timing of a possible
reduction in its bond-buying program.
* Copper prices rose, helped by a weak dollar and ahead of
trade and industrial output data from China this week that
should shed light on the outlook for demand from the top metals
consumer.
* Spot iron ore prices stayed near July highs above $130 a
tonne as healthy order books are expected to keep Chinese steel
production high, supporting demand for the raw material.
* Australia's central bank cut its cash rate by a quarter
point to a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday as it tries to
prepare the economy for life after the mining boom.
* Three big-name bidders for Rio Tinto's majority
stake in Canada's largest iron ore producer are now out of the
running, sources familiar with the talks said, after offers came
in well below the mining group's targets.
* Australia's mortgage lending for June will be released at
0130 GMT, which is set to indicate a recovery in the housing
market on the back of low interest rates.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1697.37 -0.57% -9.770
USD/JPY 97.72 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6421 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1282.36 0.08% 1.070
US CRUDE 105.67 0.35% 0.370
DOW JONES 15518.74 -0.60% -93.39
ASIA ADRS 141.48 -0.55% -0.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move
* Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks, RINs sell-off hits
gasoline
* Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data
* Copper gains on weak dollar, China data eyed this week
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)